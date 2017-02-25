21 injured after truck rams crowd during Mardi Gras parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- One man is in custody after an accident at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans injured at least 21 people, five seriously, officials said.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said it appeared the suspect, who was driving a pickup truck that hit two cars before running into the crowd, was likely highly intoxicated. None of the injuries was life-threatening, officials said.

A source with direct knowledge of the incident told CNN "it appears to be a drunk driver," and added there were no preliminary indications that it was a terrorism-related incident.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenues where the Krewe of Endymion parade was underway

Video from CNN affiliate WDSU showed a gray pickup truck that had run into a dump truck near the intersection.

Witnesses told the station that the pickup came down one of the streets and struck several cars before hitting people in the crowd watching the parade.

"I saw the gray truck flying down Carrollton Avenue," a female witness told WDSU. "He sped up and he lost control and you could see was getting ready to turn and I knew he was going to run into all those people."

New photos from scene of Endymion crash at Carrollton and Orleans in New Orleans. https://t.co/zOayvKIlfy pic.twitter.com/zO8NwZmG8R — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) February 26, 2017

#BREAKING NOPD say one arrested, appeared intoxicated — Kristin Pierce (@KPierceTV) February 26, 2017

NOPD: 10 ambulances took those injured to 7 different hospitals — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 26, 2017

#NOPD #BREAKING One police officer hit by car, injuries don't appear to be life threatening — Kristin Pierce (@KPierceTV) February 26, 2017

Injured went to 7 different hospitals..range in age from 3 to 30s. — Meg Farris (@megfarrisWWL) February 26, 2017

Also doctors at UMC working 5 children injured in another collision — Meg Farris (@megfarrisWWL) February 26, 2017

#BREAKING Police say driver hit a number of cars before striking several people on the neutral ground — Kristin Pierce (@KPierceTV) February 26, 2017

Mayor says driver was intoxicated. — Meg Farris (@megfarrisWWL) February 26, 2017

21 injured. — Meg Farris (@megfarrisWWL) February 26, 2017

#BREAKING police say the youngest victim could be 3 or 4 years old — Kristin Pierce (@KPierceTV) February 26, 2017

