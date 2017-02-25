Storms dump hail across Central Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong line of thunderstorms brought hail to parts of Central Virginia Saturday afternoon.

Susie Parker shared her photo of a "hail drift" at her home in Chester off Chalkley Road.

Patti Fletcher titled this photo "hail yes" as the white stuff piled up on her deck in The Highlands in Chesterfield.

"It was crazy," she wrote. "It did some damage to my house, just thankful no tornadoes."

Latoya Gillespie snapped this photo of the storm in Chester.

Crissy Jennings also submitted this photo of hail covering the grass in Chester.

Marty Naylor shot this photo of pea-sized hail at Bottoms Bridge.

Keith Basso sent in this photo of the hail that fell in Blackstone.

Desmond Morse sent in this photo from Middlesex County showing a scattering of hail on an air conditioner unit.

Donna Marie also captured this stunning shot of the storm in Middlesex County.

@cbs6 Hail in Chester about 45 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/3YiA2WDV52 — Jim Kipers (@JimKipers) February 25, 2017

