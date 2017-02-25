More $600 winners announced next week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.
Storms dump hail across Central Virginia

Posted 6:20 pm, February 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:14PM, February 25, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- A strong line of thunderstorms brought hail to parts of Central Virginia Saturday afternoon.

Susie Parker shared her photo of a "hail drift" at her home in Chester off Chalkley Road.

Hail drift (SOURCE: Susie Parker)

Patti Fletcher titled this photo "hail yes" as the white stuff piled up on her deck in The Highlands in Chesterfield.

"It was crazy," she wrote. "It did some damage to my house, just thankful no tornadoes."

Hail piled up on Patti Fletcher's deck. (SOURCE: Patti Fletcher)

Latoya Gillespie snapped this photo of the storm in Chester.

Hail in Chester (SOURCE: Latoya Gillespie)

Crissy Jennings also submitted this photo of hail covering the grass in Chester.

Hail in Chester (SOURCE: Crissy Jennings)

Marty Naylor shot this photo of pea-sized hail at Bottoms Bridge.

Pea-sized hail at Bottoms Bridge. (SOURCE: Marty Naylor)

Keith Basso sent in this photo of the hail that fell in Blackstone.

Hail in Blackstone (SOURCE: Keith Basso)

Desmond Morse sent in this photo from Middlesex County showing a scattering of hail on an air conditioner unit.

Hail in Middlesex County (SOURCE: Desmond Morse)

Donna Marie also captured this stunning shot of the storm in Middlesex County.

Hail falling in Middlesex County (SOURCE: Donna Marie)

