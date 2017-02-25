WATCH: Up-to-the-minute look at weather conditions across Commonwealth
Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

Posted 2:17 pm, February 25, 2017, by , Updated at 03:37PM, February 25, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — A strong cold front will continue to bring some strong to severe thunderstorms across Virginia into early this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the area until 8 p.m.

Storms will produce high wind gusts and large hail.  With some wind shear in the atmosphere, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is very low.

Here is the forecast track of the storms:

Storms will exit southeastern Virginia this evening, and it will be mostly clear and cooler the rest of the weekend.

 

