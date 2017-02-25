Severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — A strong cold front will continue to bring some strong to severe thunderstorms across Virginia into early this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the area until 8 p.m.

Storms will produce high wind gusts and large hail. With some wind shear in the atmosphere, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance is very low.

Here is the forecast track of the storms:

Storms will exit southeastern Virginia this evening, and it will be mostly clear and cooler the rest of the weekend.

