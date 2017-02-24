× Young kids were in home with murdered family for 24 hours, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department determined that a mother and daughter were executed approximately 24 hours before they were found dead.

The bodies of Shaquenda Walker, Deborah Walker and Walter Gaines, III were found the morning of February 16, at the Oliver Crossing Apartment Complex.

Police said the shootings occurred in quick succession, with Gaines shooting the two females before turning the gun on himself.

They used findings from the Medical Examiner, interviews with family members and phone records to establish that estimate.

The two children under the age of five who were found unharmed in the apartment have been placed with family members. At last report, they were doing well considering the circumstances, police said.

RPD officers were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street for a report of several persons down. They quickly located three bodies in an apartment there. All three had been shot. They all were pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD detectives are not looking for additional persons at this time in this case. They believe there is no on-going threat to the community.

More than 200 people recently gathered for a prayer vigil in honor of the Walkers.

Members of the faith community and law enforcement, including Police Chief Alfred Durham, joined family and friends to honor the victims. After a brief service, candles were lit and red and black balloons were released in memory of both women.

The family said they are desperate for answers, but are finding peace in the support of the community.

“It’s just a tragic loss to our family because Shaquenda and my mother meant the world to us, because family is so important to us,” said family member China Walker.

RPD detectives ask anyone who may have other information about this case to call Major Crimes Detective Rashaan Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “iTip” followed by your tip.

Submit tips about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.