White car leaves Petersburg community terrified

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg police say several shootings and attempted robberies in a Petersburg neighborhood have all been linked to a white vehicle.

Katy Brown had just pulled up to her West Walnut Hill neighborhood home Thursday night, after a long day at work.

Brown gets out of her van just as a car slows down, inches towards her and stops, the passenger yells out "Hey ma'am, do you have a phone that I can use"?

Brown says she said no and began to move towards her house when she saw a gun pointed at her and heard the passenger say: "Do you have a phone now"?

"My first thought was, ‘I'm going to die.’”

The young mother said she was terrified, but a car turning on her street forced the car to drive off.

"It's an older car, it's white and wide,” Brown said.

Police said it’s not the first time a white car has been involved in problems in that area.

Just the day before, Belinda Falconer headed out for a jog.

"I saw the car and I wouldn't have noticed it, really at all, it wasn't remarkable, except that it slowed down, so I looked up and there was one shot, and then they sped off.”

Falconer went back inside her home for protection.

Petersburg Police said they've responded to several calls involving a white car, including one on Friday, when an innocent bystander was shot.

The shooting came less than an hour after a brawl outside a convenience store near Lee Park, and all three incidents were just blocks away from each other.

Petersburg Police ask if you have any information about any of these incidents to call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.