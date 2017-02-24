Train incident closes Lee Bridge
RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Fire Department is investigating an incident involving a train near the Lee Bridge in downtown Richmond.
The investigation has prompted the closure of the Lee Bridge, as a precaution. The pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle is also closed, Richmond Police advised.
Crews are working to determine if something is leaking from a train car, according to a Richmond Fire spokesman.
Police advised using the Manchester, Mayo, or Boulevard bridges as alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Submit a news tip and photos here.
37.535048 -77.449378