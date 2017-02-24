× Train incident closes Lee Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Fire Department is investigating an incident involving a train near the Lee Bridge in downtown Richmond.

The investigation has prompted the closure of the Lee Bridge, as a precaution. The pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle is also closed, Richmond Police advised.

Crews are working to determine if something is leaking from a train car, according to a Richmond Fire spokesman.

Police advised using the Manchester, Mayo, or Boulevard bridges as alternate routes.

