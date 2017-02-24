× Pocahontas Parkway tolls to increase in March

RICHMOND, Va. – Drivers who use the Pocahontas Parkway can expect to pay more at the toll plaza beginning March 13, 2017.

Pocahontas Parkway announced the following rates for two-axle vehicles:

Main toll plaza — $4 to $4.15

Secondary toll points (Laburnum Ave./New Market Rd.) — $2.25 to $2.35

“Increased toll revenue will go toward operations and maintenance of the road, and to pay for the cost of financing the road,” said Mary Ellin Arch, spokeswoman for Pocahontas Parkway.

A major resurfacing of the Pocahontas Parkway is scheduled for this year.

The private company said the toll increase is in accordance with the applicable schedule of permitted toll increases approved by the Virginia Department of Transportation in 2006.

Tolls on the Parkway were last raised in January 2016, from $3.25 to $4.00 at the Main Plaza and $1.50 to $2.25 at the secondary toll points, for two-axle vehicles.

Vehicles with multiple axles, like trucks and passenger cars hauling trailers, pay an additional surcharge depending on the number of axles.

The Parkway relies solely on revenues from toll collection to fund all maintenance projects and operations since they receive no state or federal funding, Arch added.

The Pocahontas Parkway stretches from Interstate 95 at the Chippenham Parkway to Interstate 295 in Henrico County.