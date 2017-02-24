× Lidl to open bigger Virginia stores this summer

A Germany-based grocer has accelerated its planned arrival in Richmond.

Lidl announced Thursday it will open its first 20 stores across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina this summer. The chain previously said it planned to open its U.S. stores in early 2018.

Lidl also unveiled its U.S. store design, which spokesman Will Harwood said is 35 percent larger than Lidl’s biggest European stores.

“It’s a unique store design. It’s a further evolution on the latest store designs we have in Europe,” Harwood said.

The design is being put into action on Staples Mill Road, where Lidl is building one of seven planned Richmond stores at 9101 Hermitage Road. Lidl plans to open as many as 100 stores along the East Coast.

