Video captures Jordan on the James suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police need help identifying two people who broke into at least 11 cars and one garage in the Jordan on the James neighborhood.

"Items taken during the crime spree included a .22 rifle, credit cards, cash, identification cards, and a baseball bat," a Prince George Police spokesman said. "Video shows two male suspects walking in the subdivision with one carrying a stolen bat."

The crimes were reported February 23 between 3 a.m. and and 5 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.