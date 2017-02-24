Heart Valve Disease: What it is and how to treat it

RICHMOND, Va. - CBS 6 Anchor Rob Cardwell joined David Lim, M.D. from Bon Secours Heart & Vascular Institute, in the Hybrid Operating Room at St. Mary’s Hospital and learned about the latest cutting edge research being done at Bon Secour Health Care System. If you would like an appointment at the Multidisciplinary Advanced Cardiac Valve Center you can call 804-287-7840 or visit http://www.RVAHeart.com
RICHMOND, Va. - CBS 6 Anchor Rob Cardwell joined David Lim, M.D. from Bon Secours Heart & Vascular Institute, in the Hybrid Operating Room at St. Mary’s Hospital and learned about the latest cutting edge research being done at Bon Secour Health Care System. If you would like an appointment at the Multidisciplinary Advanced Cardiac Valve Center you can call 804-287-7840 or visit http://www.RVAHeart.com