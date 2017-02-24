More $600 winners announced this week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Accident shuts down Nine Mile Rd, knocks out power

RICHMOND, Va – A car accident that knocked out power to a couple hundred people in Richmond late Thursday night is expected to impact Friday morning’s rush hour.

Officials say a driver hit a power pole just before midnight on Nine Mile rd near N 27th St.

Authorities shut down Nine Mile rd so crews can work to repair the damage. They expect the road to be shutdown thru Friday morning’s rush hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

 