A Healthy take on Shepherd’s Pie



RICHMOND, Va – Personal Chef Tammy Brawley, Owner of The Green Kitchen, was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to serve up her Healthy Shepherd Pie featuring ground turkey and sweet potatoes. For more information visit online at www.greenkitchenrichmond.com.

Shepherd’s Pie

Filling

3 tablespoons canola oil

2 pounds ground turkey

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 medium onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1-2 cups frozen peas

2 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

1 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups low-sodium beef stock

Topping

2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1” pieces

½ cup milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons Cheddar cheese, preferably Irish, grated (optional)

To start the filling: In a large skillet over medium heat, warm 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the turkey and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until browned. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat, and with a slotted spoon, transfer to a large bowl.

Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan. Stir in the onion and cook for 3-5 minutes, or until the onion is soft but not browned. Add the carrots, peas, parsley, and thyme, and cook, stirring once or twice, for 2-3 minutes, or until vegetables are coated with oil. Stir in the flour, cook for 1-2 minutes then add the stock. Bring to a boil, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the meat, reduce the heat to low, and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 20-25 minutes, or until the turkey is tender and sauce is thickened. Season again with salt and pepper.

Preheat oven to 425°.

To make the topping: In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for 12-15 minutes, or until tender. Drain and mash. Add the milk and butter and stir until smooth.

Transfer the stew to a large casserole dish or 4 individual ovenproof casseroles. Decoratively spread of pipe the mashed sweet potatoes over the meat mixture and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the mixture is hot. Preheat the broiler for just a few minutes and sprinkle the potatoes with the grated cheese, if using. Place the pie under the preheated broiler, 4” from the heat source, and broil 1-2 minutes, or until the potatoes are lightly browned and the cheese is bubbling.