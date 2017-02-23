Shaynefully Delicious Crawfish Dip



RICHMOND, Va. – Our Resident “Foodie” Shayne Rogers AKA Chef “Shon-YAY,” whipped up another ‘Shaynefully Delicious’ creation in the Virginia This Morning kitchen, Hot Crawfish Dip. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

2 T butter

½ c diced red bell pepper

1 small onion, diced

½ c diced celery

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped

1 t salt

½ t black pepper

½ t cayenne pepper

1 lb. crawfish tails, thawed if frozen

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 c shredded cheddar cheese

¼ c whipping cream

2t Creole mustard

1 T Worcestershire sauce

Hot sauce to taste

2 T lemon juice

2 T chopped fresh parsley

Crackers for serving

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add bell pepper, onion, celery, jalapeno, salt, pepper and cayenne. Saute for 5 minutes until onions become translucent. In a large mixing bowl combine crawfish, cream cheese, cheddar cheese and heavy cream. Stir in cooked vegetable mixture, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce. Scrape into an oven proof serving dish, cover and bake for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and stir in the lemon juice and parsley. Serve with your favorite crackers.

