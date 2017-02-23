Severe storms possible Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Three straight days of warmth with highs in the 70s will come to an end late Saturday as a strong cold front moves through the area.

Widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the front during the afternoon and early evening. Timing for the Richmond metro area will be between about noon and 6 p.m., with a higher likelihood around mid-afternoon. These storms will be scattered, so not all areas will see them.

This storm system will produce a decent chance of some widespread severe weather on Friday from the Great Lakes down through the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys.

The energy and dynamics will not be as strong in Virginia on Saturday.

As of now, there is a marginal risk for a few stronger or severe storms from the metro and points northward. There is a better chance of seeing the stronger storms across northern Virginia.

The primary threat from these storms will be strong wind gusts. Storms will also contain lightning, locally heavy rainfall and perhaps some hail. With some shear and spin in the atmosphere, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The chances of that are extremely low but not zero.

We will continue to update this forecast over the next 48 hours.

