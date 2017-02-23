More than 400,000 plastic toy frogs recalled

Moose Toys Ltd. has issued a voluntary recall of more than 400,000 Little Live Pets Lil Frog plastic toys due to a battery hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday. The recall includes an additional 17,000 toy frogs sold in Canada.

Because a design defect of the battery may cause chemical and injury hazards, the company issued the recall as a precautionary measure.

“If the batteries cap is removed it can become a projectile and the chemicals can leak posing chemicals and injury hazards,” Moose Toys said in an announcement.

Only the Little Live Pets Lil Frog and the Lil Frog Lily Pad, sold in pink, blue and green, are being recalled.

Consumers should look for a manufacture date beneath the product SKU on the frog’s lower belly. The recalled products have date codes between WS112016 and WS123216, according to the safety commission website.

The company has received 17 reports of battery-related injuries, such as leaking chemicals and the cap becoming a projectile. Of those, two injuries resulted in emergency room and doctor visits for eye irritation from battery chemicals.

The recalled toys were sold at military exchanges, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart and Amazon.com from August through February.

Although there is minimal risk of injury, the company recommends that consumers immediately stop using the toy frogs and refrain from opening the battery compartment. Contact Moose Toys to arrange a return and receive a free replacement Little Live Pet at 1-844-575-0340 or recallenquiry@moosetoys.com.