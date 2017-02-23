× Professor stabbed at J. Sargeant Reynolds

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A J. Sargeant Reynolds professor was stabbed in his Burnette Hall office at the school’s Parham Road campus Thursday afternoon, Joe Schilling, director of communications and special assistant to the college president, said.

The alleged attacker, a woman, used a box cutter to stab the School of Humanities professor, a man, the spokesman said.

The professor suffered non-life threatening injuries, but his condition has not been released. The woman was arrested.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident which was reported at about 12:30 p.m.

Police do not believe anyone else on campus is in danger.

Initial reports indicated the suspect was a former student, however the school would not confirm that information.

