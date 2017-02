RICHMOND, Va. – Susan Greenbaum and her musical partner/husband Chris Parker stopped by our LIVE show and performed two original songs for us ahead of their upcoming weekend performance. You can catch the Susan Greenbaum Band on stage on Saturday, February 25th at 8 pm at the Tin Pan on Qioccasin Rd. For more information you can visit www.susangreenbaum.com and www.tinpanva.com