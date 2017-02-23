Everything coming and going on Netflix in March

Marvel’s Iron Fist joins Amy Schumer and many others on Netflix in March. It’s also your last chance to catch up on Jaws and Animal House before they and many more leave the service.
ARRIVING
March 1:
Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Chicago (2002)
Deep Run (2015)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)
Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)
Friday After Next (2002)
Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)
Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)
Ignition: Season 1 (2013)
Impossible Dreamers (2017)
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)
Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)
Kung Fu Panda (2008)
Let There Be Light (1946)
Memento (2000)
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)
Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)
San Pietro (1945)
Singing with angels (2016)
Sustainable (2016)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
The Craft (1996)
This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
The Negro Soldier (1944)
Thunderbolt (1947)
Tunisian Victory (1944)
March 3
Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)
March 4
Safe Haven (2013)
March 5
Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)
March 7
Amy Schumer: The Leather Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 8
Hands of Stone (2016)
The Waterboy (1998)
March 9
Thithi (2015)
March 10
Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Burning Sands—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Love: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One More Time: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss’ Daughter (2016)
March 13
Must Love Dogs (2005)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
March 14
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 15
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
Notes on Blindness (2016)
March 16
Beau Sejour: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coraline (2009)
March 17
Deidra & Laney Rob a Train—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)
Pandora—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Samurai Gourmet: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 18
Come and Find Me (2016)
The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)
March 20
El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)
March 21
Ali & Nino (2016)
Another Forever (2016)
Evolution (2015)
Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)
March 23
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)
Welcome to New York (2015)
March 24
Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Déjà Vu (2006)
Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ingobernable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spider (2007)
The Square (2008)
The Most Hated Woman in America—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
March 25
The Student Body (2017)
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
March 26
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
March 27
Better Call Saul: Season 2
March 28
Archer: Season 7 (2016)
Jo Koy: Live from Seattle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 30
Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)
March 31
13 Reasons Why: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bordertown: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)
Dinotrux: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
FirstBorn (2016)
Five Came Back—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)
Rosewood: Season 1
The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2
The Discovery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Trailer Park Boys: Season 11—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LEAVING IN MARCH
March 1
Jaws
Justice League: War
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3
Survivors: Series 1 – 2
March 2
Black or White
Sweetwater
March 3
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie
March 4
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries
March 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
March 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis
March 7
Hansel vs. Gretel
March 8
Love At First Fight
The Starving Games
March 15
Boy
B for Boy
My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch
Leaving 3/16/17
American Dreamz
Leaving 3/23/17
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man
Leaving 3/25/17
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding
March 27
Dragonwolf
March 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
March 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne