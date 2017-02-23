Easy to make egg creation



RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Tom Schumaker from Commonwealth Assisted Living, loves passing along healthy recipes to us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Chef Tom walked us through the steps of creating his vegetable and scrambled egg sandwich. For more information you can visit http://www.commonwealthal.com/

VEGGIE & SCRAMBLED EGG SANDWICH

228 – 271 CALORIES (DEPENDS ON BREAD)

INGREDIENTS

• FOUR (4) LARGE EGGS

• 1 OUNCE OF FETA CHEESE

• ONE (1) TABLESPOON OLIVE OIL

• ONE (1) CLOVE GARLIC

• ¼ CUP SPRING ONIONS (DICED)

• ¼ CUP GRAPE TOMATOES (CUT)

• ¼ CUP ROUGH CUT ASPARAGUS

• ¼ CUP SLICED MUSHROOMS

• THREE (3) OUNCES FRESH SPINACH

• SALT & PEPPER TO TASTE

PREPARATION

• Place eggs in a bowl, whisk until slightly beaten….. Add FETA CHEESE & whisk to combine, set aside…..

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, coat the bottom with OLIVE OIL…. Add GARLIC, SPRING ONIONS & ASPARAGUS and sauté for approximately one (1) minute….. Add TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS & FRESH SPINACH until spinach starts to wilt…. Pour EGG MIXTURE into pan and sauté until eggs are cooked soft and scrambled….. SALT & PEPPER to taste….

Serve as a sandwich on your favorite bread!



