A quartet of sweet perfection



RICHMOND, Va. – Assistant Pastry Chef Leen Kim from the Omni Homestead Resort made her debut on our LIVE show and walked us through the steps of creating a decadent Coffee Mousse paired with Madagascar Vanilla Bean and Roasted Hazelnuts. For more information you can visit https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia

Coffee Mousse with Madagascar Vanilla Bean and Roasted Hazelnuts

Candied Hazelnuts

500g Hazelnuts

150g Sugar

50g Water

50g Butter

1. Toast hazelnuts in oven for 5 minutes.

2. In a pan, bring water and sugar to a simmer and add roasted hazelnuts.

3. Heat hazelnuts and sugar until hazelnuts are caramel in color.

4. Turn off the heat and add butter, then place hazelnuts on a tray with a sheet parchment paper on top.

Hazelnut Espresso Crumble

100g Hazelnut flour

100g Butter

100g Flour (all-purpose)

100g Sugar

1g Salt

10g Instant espresso powder

1. Cut the butter into small cubes and place in the refrigerator.

2. Combine hazelnut flour, flour, sugar, salt and instant espresso powder into mixer with a paddle attachment. Mix well.

3. Once mixed, add chilled butter cubes and bake at 350°F for 12-15 min.

Vanilla Cremeux

1000g Heavy Cream

210g Sugar

100g Glucose

300g Egg Yolks

22g Gelatin

5 Vanilla Beans

8g Vanilla Bean Extract

1. Bloom the gelatin sheets using an ice bath and set aside.

2. In a metal bowl, whisk yolks and sugar together and set aside.

3. In a metal pot, heat cream, glucose, vanilla beans and vanilla bean extract.

4. Temper the cream into yolk and sugar making crème anglaise.

5. Stir continuously and heat to 185°F.

6. Once it reaches temperature, remove from heat and strain through chinoise.

7. Add bloomed gelatin to the strained mixture and use an electric hand blender to emulsify.

8. Portion the mixture into the molds and place in freezer.

Chocolate Sauce

2400g Sugar

960g Cocoa Powder

3000g Water

1800g Dark Chocolate (65%)

1. Add water, sugar and cocoa powder to a bowl.

2. Whisk the ingredients to incorporate.

3. Heat to a boil, then remove from heat and pour over chocolate.

4. Use an electric hand blender to mix.

Hazelnut Feuilletine

500g Praline paste

110g 66% Dark Chocolate (66%)

400g Feuilletine

1. In a metal bowl, heat praline paste and chocolate together using a double boiler.

2. Once melted thoroughly, fold in the feuilletine and mix well.

3. Pour over sheet tray lined with parchment paper and place another sheet of parchment paper on top.

4. Using a rolling pin, roll out to the desired thickness.

5. Place in the refrigerator to cool for about 30 minutes.

6. Remove from refrigerator and punch out using cookie cutters.

White Chocolate Chantilly

200g Cream

50g Glucose

50g Inverted Sugar

220g White Chocolate

485g Cold Cream

1. In a pot, heat cream, glucose, and inverted sugar together.

2. Once the cream is at a semi boil, pour the mix over the white chocolate.

3. Using an electric hand blender, incorporate the mix thoroughly.

4. Add cold cream to the mix and refrigerate overnight.

5. Allow the mix to rest overnight and whip next day.

Coffee Mousse

195g Sugar

375g Cream

15g Coffee Extract

200g Egg Yolks

500g Dark chocolate

30g Coffee Liqueur

150g Milk chocolate

1275g Cream

1. In a metal bowl, whisk egg yolks and sugar together and set aside.

2. Heat cream and coffee extract until it reaches a semi simmer.

3. Temper the cream into the yolk and sugar making crème anglaise.

4. Continuously stir the mixture and heat to 185°F.

5. Once it reaches temperature, remove from heat and pour over chocolate. Mix well and set aside.

6. While chocolate mix is cooling, whip the second cream with coffee liqueur until semi-whipped.

7. Once the chocolate mix cools to 100°F, fold in the semi-whipped coffee cream.

Hazelnut Pain De Gênes

325g Almond paste

75g Hazelnut paste

250g Eggs

35g Inverted sugar

2.5g Salt

60g Flour (all-purpose)

110g Unsalted butter, melted

1. Using an electric mixer, combine almond paste and hazelnut paste together with a paddle attachment.

2. Once mix is combined, add eggs one at a time.

3. Then add inverted sugar and salt and mix well, scraping the bowl.

4. Add flour followed by melted butter.

5. Bake in oven at 350°F for 15 min.

Assembly

• Dip a brush into the chocolate sauce brush onto a plate.

• Place vanilla cremeux in the middle right side of the plate.

• Place hazelnut pain de Gênes on the plate and then add the coffee mousse on top of it.

• Pipe the vanilla chantilly onto the plate and sprinkle espresso streusel along with candied hazelnuts.

• Punch out desired shapes of hazelnut feuilletine and garnish with gold leaf and flowers.