A quartet of sweet perfection

RICHMOND, Va. – Assistant Pastry Chef Leen Kim from the Omni Homestead Resort made her debut on our LIVE show and walked us through the steps of creating a decadent Coffee Mousse paired with Madagascar Vanilla Bean and Roasted Hazelnuts. For more information you can visit https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia
Coffee Mousse with Madagascar Vanilla Bean and Roasted Hazelnuts
Candied Hazelnuts
500g Hazelnuts
150g Sugar
50g Water
50g Butter
1. Toast hazelnuts in oven for 5 minutes.
2. In a pan, bring water and sugar to a simmer and add roasted hazelnuts.
3. Heat hazelnuts and sugar until hazelnuts are caramel in color.
4. Turn off the heat and add butter, then place hazelnuts on a tray with a sheet parchment paper on top.
Hazelnut Espresso Crumble
100g Hazelnut flour
100g Butter
100g Flour (all-purpose)
100g Sugar
1g Salt
10g Instant espresso powder
1. Cut the butter into small cubes and place in the refrigerator.
2. Combine hazelnut flour, flour, sugar, salt and instant espresso powder into mixer with a paddle attachment. Mix well.
3. Once mixed, add chilled butter cubes and bake at 350°F for 12-15 min.
Vanilla Cremeux
1000g Heavy Cream
210g Sugar
100g Glucose
300g Egg Yolks
22g Gelatin
5 Vanilla Beans
8g Vanilla Bean Extract
1. Bloom the gelatin sheets using an ice bath and set aside.
2. In a metal bowl, whisk yolks and sugar together and set aside.
3. In a metal pot, heat cream, glucose, vanilla beans and vanilla bean extract.
4. Temper the cream into yolk and sugar making crème anglaise.
5. Stir continuously and heat to 185°F.
6. Once it reaches temperature, remove from heat and strain through chinoise.
7. Add bloomed gelatin to the strained mixture and use an electric hand blender to emulsify.
8. Portion the mixture into the molds and place in freezer.
Chocolate Sauce
2400g Sugar
960g Cocoa Powder
3000g Water
1800g Dark Chocolate (65%)
1. Add water, sugar and cocoa powder to a bowl.
2. Whisk the ingredients to incorporate.
3. Heat to a boil, then remove from heat and pour over chocolate.
4. Use an electric hand blender to mix.
Hazelnut Feuilletine
500g Praline paste
110g 66% Dark Chocolate (66%)
400g Feuilletine
1. In a metal bowl, heat praline paste and chocolate together using a double boiler.
2. Once melted thoroughly, fold in the feuilletine and mix well.
3. Pour over sheet tray lined with parchment paper and place another sheet of parchment paper on top.
4. Using a rolling pin, roll out to the desired thickness.
5. Place in the refrigerator to cool for about 30 minutes.
6. Remove from refrigerator and punch out using cookie cutters.
White Chocolate Chantilly
200g Cream
50g Glucose
50g Inverted Sugar
220g White Chocolate
485g Cold Cream
1. In a pot, heat cream, glucose, and inverted sugar together.
2. Once the cream is at a semi boil, pour the mix over the white chocolate.
3. Using an electric hand blender, incorporate the mix thoroughly.
4. Add cold cream to the mix and refrigerate overnight.
5. Allow the mix to rest overnight and whip next day.
Coffee Mousse
195g Sugar
375g Cream
15g Coffee Extract
200g Egg Yolks
500g Dark chocolate
30g Coffee Liqueur
150g Milk chocolate
1275g Cream
1. In a metal bowl, whisk egg yolks and sugar together and set aside.
2. Heat cream and coffee extract until it reaches a semi simmer.
3. Temper the cream into the yolk and sugar making crème anglaise.
4. Continuously stir the mixture and heat to 185°F.
5. Once it reaches temperature, remove from heat and pour over chocolate. Mix well and set aside.
6. While chocolate mix is cooling, whip the second cream with coffee liqueur until semi-whipped.
7. Once the chocolate mix cools to 100°F, fold in the semi-whipped coffee cream.
Hazelnut Pain De Gênes
325g Almond paste
75g Hazelnut paste
250g Eggs
35g Inverted sugar
2.5g Salt
60g Flour (all-purpose)
110g Unsalted butter, melted
1. Using an electric mixer, combine almond paste and hazelnut paste together with a paddle attachment.
2. Once mix is combined, add eggs one at a time.
3. Then add inverted sugar and salt and mix well, scraping the bowl.
4. Add flour followed by melted butter.
5. Bake in oven at 350°F for 15 min.
Assembly
• Dip a brush into the chocolate sauce brush onto a plate.
• Place vanilla cremeux in the middle right side of the plate.
• Place hazelnut pain de Gênes on the plate and then add the coffee mousse on top of it.
• Pipe the vanilla chantilly onto the plate and sprinkle espresso streusel along with candied hazelnuts.
• Punch out desired shapes of hazelnut feuilletine and garnish with gold leaf and flowers.