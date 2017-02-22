× TemperPack expands Richmond headquarters, creates 23 jobs

RICHMOND, Va. — TemperPack, a company that makes eco-friendlier food shipping packages, announced plans to expand in Richmond. The company’s $2 million expansion would help TemperPack buy new equipment and increase production.

“We take pride in re-engineering recycled, natural materials into innovative, powerful packaging that keeps food and pharma products fresh during transport, nationally and globally,” TemperPack co-founder Charles Vincent said.

The two-year-old Richmond-based company planned to double its staff dedicated to “disrupting the cold-chain shipping industry.”

“Our mission is to help companies deliver more to consumers while wasting less,” TemperPack co-founder Brian Powers said. “There’s no better place than Richmond to achieve this – great employee talent, a rich tradition of high quality manufacturing, incredibly supportive government and close proximity to major highways that make distribution easy.”

TemperPack is located on Castlewood in South Richmond.