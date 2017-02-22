× Special Olympics Virginia Polar Plunge

RICHMOND: Grab your favorite costume and swim caps and get ready for the annual RVA Polar Plunge Fest presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia. The annual event attracts hundreds out to the Shops at Willow Lawn for a dip in the pool all to benefit Special Olympics Virginia 27,000 plus athletes with and without disabilities.

Registration is still open, a $100 donation will get you a splash in the pool Saturday, February 25. The fest kicks off at noon and plunges will take place around 2pm right outside of Ducks Donuts at Willow Lawn. For more information visit www.polarplunge.com/richmond or call 804-726-3023. CBS 6 Nikki-Dee Ray will emcee the costume contest andand Bill Bevins returns as host.