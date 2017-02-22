Parents raising money to install marquee in front of Richmond school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As a parent, Malinda Hargrove-Miller knows parent involvement is crucial in school.

“It is absolutely 100 percent important,” she said.

Hargrove-Miller is also the president of the PTA at Broad Rock Elementary in Richmond.

She and others work to help spread the word on events happening at the school, and getting parents involved.

However, Hargrove-Miller said they are missing a vital tool to get the word out.

She and the rest of the PTA at Broad Rock Elementary are working to raise money to install a parent communication marquee in front of the school.

“We would have more participation in our PTA, school activities, the recreation and parks center and possibly the clinic that’s also housed within the school,” said Hargrove-Miller.

CBS 6 looked at other schools in the area to see if they had marquees. We found Boushall Middle School and Oak Grove Elementary did not have one.

Others schools like J.L. Francis Elementary did have a marquee.

We asked Richmond Public Schools what the process is to get marquees, and why some schools don’t have them.

RPS Spokeswoman Kenita Bowers said due to limited capital improvement funds, the school system isn’t able to provide marquees for each school.

Hargrove-Miller said they have been working with RPS officials on the design of the marquee and hope to reach their fundraising goal by the end of the school year.

“Anyone driving by would be able to see what activities are coming up at the school,” she said.

If you would like to help donate funds for the marquee, you can email broadrockpta@gmail.com or visit http://www.broadrockpta.weebly.com.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.