Child killed in Lorton fire

LORTON, Va. -- A young boy died in a house fire Tuesday. The fire started around 5:15 Tuesday evening in the garage of a home on the 8100 block of Arcade Street in Lorton, Va.

"The fire did push through the door into the home, but it did not make it all the way through the home, but the home was filled with smoke, as well," Fairfax County Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Willie Bailey said.

He added that the smoke forced firefighters to exit the home after they attempted to attack the fire from inside.

However, they went back into the home when adults outside said there was still a young boy inside.

"They initially tried to go back in again to rescue this individual which ended up being a young child that succumbed to his injuries," Bailey said.

Two adults, one man and one woman, escaped from the home and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A retired firefighter and an off-duty firefighter, both from Fairfax County, who lived in the neighborhood, tried to fight the fire with a garden hose and rescue the child inside the home despite not having protective gear.

"These two gentlemen, they tried to do everything they could to try to make a rescue...as firefighters, even though we're retired or off-duty, we'll risk a life to save a life," said Bailey.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire and the manner of death of the young boy are under investigation by the Fairfax County Fire Marshal's Office and the Fairfax County Police Department.