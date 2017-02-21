Woman shot at Wintergreen

NELSON COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man was arrested for shooting a woman at Wintergreen.

Aasgeir Korsnes, 77, of Wintergreen, was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting within an occupied dwelling in connection to the Sunday night shooting.

“Wintergreen Police Department initially responded, securing the scene to find one female victim wounded by a gunshot,” according to a Nelson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. “The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.”

Korsnes was booked at the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Police have not yet comment on the identity for the shooting victim, nor her relationship to Korsnes.

This is a developing story.