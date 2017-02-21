The Langston Hughes Project



RICHMOND, Va. – African American Poet Langston Hughes was one of the trailblazers of a literary art form called “Jazz Poetry” and the leader of New York City’s “Harlem Renaissance” era. Trumpeter and USC Music Professor Ron McCurdy, Ph.D. shared a musical preview as the words of Langston Hughes come to life in the special presentation: “The Langston Hughes’s Ask Your Mama: Twelve Moods of Jazz” that features the Ron McCurdy Quartet. Enjoy this free concert Tuesday, February 21st at 8pm being held at the Sonia Vlahcevic Concert Hall – W. E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of VCU. For more information you can visit http://arts.vcu.edu/music/