× Why Strange’s closed Midlothian Turnpike store

A local florist is clipping its retail operations.

Strange’s closed its store at 8010 Midlothian Turnpike on Friday after 35 years in business there.

Company president William Gouldin said the closure is a byproduct of stronger online sales. He said he was approached with an offer to buy the property and he took it.

“The biggest thing is, you can display a lot more variety on the Internet than you can in a small store,” Gouldin said. “Sales have been soft in our stores as a result of online sales being strong.”

Strange’s other three locations – 6710 Hull Street Road, 12111 W. Broad St. and 3313 Mechanicsville Turnpike – will continue to operate.

Gouldin said employees from the Midlothian Turnpike store are being reassigned to other locations.

Click here to continue reading on RichmondBizSense.