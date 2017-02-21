Richmond International Film and Music Festival Guide

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF) will showcase 150 new films and 50 musicians over eight venues around the city, from Feb. 27 to March 5. Now in its sixth year, the festival continues to grow and has expanded to include a music festival.

DATES

From Monday, Feb. 27 to March 5. On Monday night the music festival kicks off. On Tuesday, the film festival starts at 7 p.m. From Wednesday on there is a full schedule of films, music, mixers, panels, and other events.

VENUES

Film events will be held at three locations. All except for the Byrd Theatre have a parking lot. There is a parking deck behind the Byrd, off Colonial Avenue.

Bow Tie Movieland at Boulevard Square, 1301 N Boulevard (804) 354-1969

Criterion Cinemas at Movieland (next door)

Byrd Theater, 2908 W Cary St. (804) 353-9911

Music events will be held at five locations.

Broadberry: 2729 W Broad St.,(804) 353-1888

The Camel: 1621 W Broad St., (804) 353-4901

Hofheimer: 2818 W Broad St., (804) 342-0012

Sound of Music: 1710 Altamont Ave., (804) 814-2310

Strange Matter: 929 W Grace St., (804) 447-4763

TICKETS

Advance tickets are recommended. There is a combination of ways to experience the event based on time/money. Get ticket info here.

Festival Flex Platinum Pass: $400 (all VIP access to film and music events combined)

Festival Flex Film Pass or Music Pass: $225 (all access to music or film)

Five-pack: $40 (music or film)

Daily film and music pass: $25

Individual film and music: $10/advance or $12/door (film) and $15/door (music)

Individual event: $10 and up

PARKING

Broadberry : There are parking lots on either side of The Broadberry. You are also able to park along either side of Broad Street for street parking. Side streets offer additional parking.

: There are parking lots on either side of The Broadberry. You are also able to park along either side of Broad Street for street parking. Side streets offer additional parking. Strange Matter : Limited on-street parking.

: Limited on-street parking. The Camel : They have an app to help you find parking. Use it here.

: They have an app to help you find parking. Use it here. Hofheimer : Street and valet parking

: Street and valet parking Sound of Music: Street parking

MUSIC CALENDAR

There are also daily panels and pitch sessions listed on the RIFF website, click here to search by day or venue.

More than 50 musical acts representing a wide range of genres, performing local, national, and international music including jazz, blues, hip hop, indie rock, and folk music. There will be performances, special events, panel discussions, industry think tanks, pitch sessions, and local tours.

RIFF Music kicks off Monday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. at Sound of Music Studios. Special guests are Wytold, an internationally-known electric cellist and critically acclaimed, 25-member Boston-based group, the Trap Music Orchestra — currently directed by Richmond-native Ryan Easter.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28:

The Dharma Bombs, Paulo Franco & The Freightliners, and Damien McFly at Sound of Music at 8 p.m.

Supa Soop, Ace of Spades, KingTay, Young Paper Chasers, Prince La’kid, and Chance Fischer at 8 p.m. at The Camel

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1:

Music Video Showcase and Mixer at the Broadberry from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rodney the Soul Singer, Sparky Quano, Just B. Polo, Naomi Achu, Joey Gallo, Noah O, Radio B, Smoothe Da Hustler & Trigger Tha Gambler at The Broadberry at 8 p.m.

Smoothe and Trigger, of Broken Language fame, who toured with Notorious B.I.G. in the 90s, will also be scouting for an upcoming documentary soundtrack.

Caitlin Lane, Youth Yamada, Drew Gibson and Skinny-e at Camel at 8 p.m.

The Local Pyramid, Zooanzoo, and TOMBOi at Strange Matter at 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2:

Keilan Creech and The J.O.B. at 8 p.m. at Sound of Music

Sam Reed, Lamayah, Black Liquid, Malik Rashad, Equally Opposite, WildPrxfits at 8 p.m. at Strange Matter.

Special Music Performance: French Actress Irène Jacob and Francis Jacob at 9 p.m. at The Hof

After party featuring DJ Fusion (Fusebox Radio Broadcast) at 11 p.m. at The Hof.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3:

Songwriters in the Round: Susan Greenbaum, Violet Delancey, Mary Bragg, Emily Barnes, Belle of the Fall at 7 p.m. at The Hof

VIP Gala Featuring Music by Cutty Kev, SnapKooln, Tonik Slam, and Lou CharLe$ at 10 p.m. at The Hof.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Jake Tavill, The Mason Pace Band, Heartracer, Vajra at 8 p.m. at Sound of Music

FILM CALENDAR

There are also daily panels and pitch sessions listed on the RIFF website, click here to search by day or venue.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28:

Two screenings, including the opening film by local Emmy-award winning filmmaker Jesse Vaughan.

7 p.m. at Byrd. The Last Punch.

9:15 p.m. Byrd. Best Of Avante Garde Shorts at The Byrd Theatre: Girl in the Chair, Cuckold Picasso, Apostasy with Feature Are We Not Cats.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1:

1 p.m. at Byrd. Collection of short films from the web. Fat and Fat – Episode 2 – Float away, Miss Beverly Hills Ghost, The Eye of Horus, Transplanting, Behind The Blinds AKA Filmmaking 101, Cut & Confidences, Under The Table: Season One, The Forgotten Salmon, and East Coast Grow starting.

2:45 p.m. at Byrd. Stage 32 Shorts and More: Must Escape, Sisters, Dryad, Monsters, Six Letter Word, Celebrity Sex Tape.

4:45 p.m. at Byrd. The Father and the Bear.

10 p.m. at Byrd. Short Film Block: Tattoo You, Lucie, Solitary, The Most Amazing, Starry Night, Hasti, Nobel’s Nightmare.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2:

11 a.m. at Byrd. Youth Outreach: A Special Guest, In Exile, Bienvenidos, Magic Box, The Tale Teller, Hugo Bumfeldt and Returning To The Homeland: Taiwan.

12:45 p.m. at Byrd. University Spotlight short films: Earley, Rest in Pieces, Beyond Travel, Adherence, Southern Hustle, Appassionato and Breakfast, Brunch, and Brinner.

3 p.m. at Byrd. Short Film block: Left Undone, Kieza, Now Appearing in Bucharest, Soy Cubana.

4 p.m. Byrd. Written Off, The Healer, AA.

4 p.m. at Movieland. Feature film, The Orchard.

6 p.m. Movieland. Shorts Spotlight: Bernie and Rebecca, Connect, Situational, Shy Guys, Kingdom.

6:45 p.m. at Byrd. Feature film, Tales of Mexico with Special Guest Irène Jacob.

7:15 p.m. at Movieland. Scandinavian Double Feature: The Taxi Club and Guilt.

8:45 p.m. at Byrd. Short Film Block 3: Grace Note, The Killer Buzz, Black Mountain, The Beach Boy, A Way of Life, The Ruxpins, Cradle, This Modern Man is Beat, War Torn, Marital Arts, The Seven Men of Hanukkah.

9:55 p.m. Movieland. Rollercoaster Love.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3:

11:45 a.m Byrd: Short Film Block 4: Christmas of Nothing, Evil’s Evil Cousin, Frances Tiafoe, Schizophrenia, Mustard Seeds, Jon & The Wolf, Condemned and Death$ in a $mall Town.

1:15 p.m. at Criterion. The Songs of Old Europe – Ancient Belarusian Folk Songs.

2p.m at Byrd. Travis: The True Story of Travis Walton.

2:30 p.m. at Criterion. The 13th Step and In Lorton’s Darkroom

4 p.m. at Byrd. The First American

6 p.m. at Criterion. Halfway to Zen

4:15 at Criterion. Short Film Block – Criterion 1: She Knows, Heather’s Painting, Under A Stone, Magda Mozarka, The Wizard Oz.

7:45 pm. At Criterion The Perfume of Memory, Lovesick, Piece of Cake.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4:

10:15 a.m. at Criterion. 611: American Icon.

11 a.m. at Byrd. International Shorts Spotlight 1: The Return, Pet, Le Risque Zero, Vicious.

11:45 a.m. at Criterion. The Farmer and I at

Noon at Movieland. Children of the Mountain.

Noon at Movieland. International Shorts Spotlight 2: Parade de Satie, My Life I Don’t Want, The Italian Gaze, The Catcher, Java.

12:30 p.m. at Byrd. Women In Film Spotlight: Limbo, Nkosi Coiffure and Rocket.

1:15 p.m. at Criterion. Jasmine.

2 p.m. at Movieland. Baskavígin.

2 p.m. at Byrd. Finding Eden.

2 p.m. at Movieland. Psychos.

2:45 p.m. at Criterion. Liberty & Slavery: The Paradox of America’s Founding Father.

3:30 p.m. at Byrd. Shortwave, Like a Butterfly, and The Call of Charlie.

4:30 p.m. at Criterion. Nathan East: For The Record.

6:15 pm. at Criterion. Concealed.

8 p.m. at Criterion. Special Unit.

SUNDAY, MARCH 5:

10 a.m. Criterion. Double Doc Feature: The March of the White Elephants and The Man Behind the Suit.

Noon at Movieland. Double Doc Feature: Poet Spotlight: Flowers and Roots, James Ragan, and A Late Style of Fire.

12:30 p.m. at Criterion. International Shorts Spotlight 3: The Light in the Afternoon, Groundless, Praise and Blame, and Methods.

2:30 p.m. at Movieland. Double Doc Feature: Indivisible and Women of Maidan.

3:30 p.m. at Criterion. A Gesture and A Word and Goodbye Garbers.

3:30 p.m. at Byrd. Uncommon Grace: The Life of Flannery O’Connor.

4:45 p.m. at Byrd. Lovesick.

Red Carpet Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. at Byrd

