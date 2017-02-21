Norfolk Premium Outlets announces 9 new stores

NORFOLK, Va. - Simon Property Group announced the initial lineup of retailers that will join Norfolk Premium Outlets.
Norfolk Premium Outlets, set to open in June, will include approximately 85 stores featuring apparel, footwear, accessories, leather goods and home decor.
Some of the new stores include:
Under Armour
Tommy Hilfiger
Banana Republic Factory
Calvin Klein
Columbia Sportswear
Kay Jewelers Outlet
Levi’s® Outlet Store
Converse
Zales Outlet The Diamond Store
The outlets will be located at the crossroads of I-64 and Northampton Road.
Simon Property Group will announce more additions, construction updates and other property news leading up to the center's opening.