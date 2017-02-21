Hundreds pack fiery town hall meeting with Congressman Dave Brat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKSTONE, Va. -- Main St. in the small town of Blackstone shut down Tuesday night as hundreds lined the street waiting to speak to their congressman, Representative Dave Brat.

“I hope you’ll listen to all of us and not just your supporters,” said one attendee before the town hall started.

Among the most talked about concerns at a town hall attended by nearly 200, the future of healthcare and what will Republicans replace Obamacare with.

He calmed nerves for some by stressing those with preexisting conditions will be taken care of.

But on other topics, such as climate change, Brat's answers were not enough for some.

“Do I deny climate change?” Rep. Brat said repeating a question from the audience. “No, the climate changes all the time.”

Rep. Brat went on to say he understands people are still very concerned about the future following an unprecedented presidential campaign.

“For the most part it was totally unexpected,” Rep. Brat added. “So now there are very different policy proposals coming out, but if we push through the big three, Obamacare, regulations, and taxes the economy is going to take off.”

Despite his reassurances, not everyone heard the solutions they are looking for Tuesday night.

“I’m just frustrated,” said one man.

“Most of it I’ve heard before, I don’t think I learned a lot unfortunately,” said another woman.

The town hall didn't come without controversy, it was held in the outskirts of Brat's district in Nottoway County, which some say made it difficult for them to get to.

The location is approximately 60 miles away from the largest portion of voters in the 7th District.

More than 60 percent live in Chesterfield or Henrico, while less than two percent of voters in the 7th District call Nottoway home, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Brat’s office said they chose location because Nottoway is one of three newly added counties to the district after a federal court redrew Virginia’s Congressional lines last year.

The Congressmen had not visited Nottoway before Tuesday, according to his office.