Endangered child alert issued for missing teen in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – An endangered missing child alert has been issued for 15-year-old Makayla Phyllis Mattei in Prince William County.

Police say Makayla is believed to be in danger and was last seen at 2845 banks court in Dumfries, Virginia.

The teen is also in need of medication which she doesn’t have with her for a serious medical condition.

Makayla is described as 5’4” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in an afro. She was last seen wearing a pink Georgia State sweatshirt, dark colored leggings and black shoes with pink stripes.

If you have any information about Makayla’s whereabouts contact the prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or the Virginia State Police 1-800-822-4453, (1-800-vachild).