Driver fleeing Colonial Heights Police hits taxi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A taxi driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a car crashed into it while on the run from police.

Colonial Heights Police were in pursuit of a vehicle when that vehicle hit a taxi.

The three occupants of the vehicle bailed out and a foot chase ensued. The suspects were apprehended and now face narcotics and weapons charges according to police. Police said a large amount of marijuana was found inside the vehicle.

All three people were wanted in other jurisdictions.

The taxi driver and two suspects were transported to the hospital, with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.