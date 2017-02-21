× Dominion working to restore power in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va – A power outage in South Richmond affected a couple hundred customers Tuesday morning.

Dominion Virginia Power says the outage was caused by a car crash off Broad Rock Rd near Hull St Monday night.

The company originally estimated power to be restored between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. However, power still had not been turned back on before 6:00 a.m.

Dominion Virginia Power now says power should be restored between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.