Walmart murder may have begun as road-rage incident, Crime Insider sources say

ASHLAND, Va. -- Ashland Police say as of now they are not looking for any other suspects in the murder of a woman in a Walmart parking lot this weekend.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett the motive possibly came from a road-rage type of incident.

Police said they do not believe murder suspect Brittany Wiggins and victim Ashley Fricke knew each other and called the shooting an isolated incident.

They have not yet released a possible motive.

Witnesses tell CBS 6 prior to shots being fired in the Walmart parking lot Saturday night; they did hear a heated argument.

Crime Insider sources say if you watch the surveillance video closely, you can see the suspect’s car narrowly miss the victim’s and I'm told that's when words were exchanged.

Fricke, 25, was found in a car parked outside Walmart when police were called to store at about 11 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting. She had suffered a single gunshot wound, police said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wiggins, 24, of Mechanicsville, was arrested Sunday and charged with First-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Crime Insider sources say the Fricke family has seen its share of tragedy: Ashley's mom drowned in a Fredericksburg canal more than two decades ago.

Fricke was engaged to be married and worked at Lakeside Primary Care, according to friends.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Ashland Police at 804-730-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

