× Mom unloading groceries has SUV stolen with child strapped inside

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for information that will lead investigators to the person who stole a mother’s SUV with a child strapped into a car seat.

The mother left her SUV running in the driveway as she helped a friend unload groceries on Parkdale Road in Chesterfield County, on Tuesday, January 24, at about 6 p.m.

“A suspect jumped into the running vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” a spokesperson for Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers said. “When the owner saw that her vehicle was gone, she began frantically screaming because her 18-month-old child was in a child seat in the vehicle.”

Police soon received a call from the 3200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard by someone who said the child had been dropped off there.

“The child, who had been in the stolen vehicle, was unharmed,” police said. “The stolen vehicle, a maroon 2006 Dodge Durango, was later recovered in the same area in which the child was left.”

Police did not release a full description of the suspect, only that the suspect was wearing light colored pants.

Anyone with information about the abduction and theft was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.