HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A mother was arrested over the weekend after police said she was speeding and drinking while driving with her children in the car.

Officers said 29-year-old Chanel Millington was stopped for speeding along Hungary Spring Road near Eunice Drive early Sunday morning.

Police said they recognized she had been drinking and gave her a field sobriety test.

Millington was charged with DUI, speeding and felony contribution to the delinquency of a minor.