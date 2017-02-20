More $600 winners announced this week on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Naked man spotted in Chesterfield neighborhood

Posted 3:54 pm, February 20, 2017, by
vickilee-road-indecent

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating reports of a naked man spotted in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

“It was reported that a nude man was seen sitting against a tree,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

The Indecent Exposure was reported at a construction site along the 900 block of Vickilee Road.

The man, described as a white male, about 25-29 years old, with long black hair and a full beard, was seen Thursday at about 11 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Chesterfield Police.