WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens is offering a special deal for guests to the Williamsburg-area theme park.

Until March 31, Busch Gardens is selling $80 passes good for unlimited visit to both Busch Gardens and Water Country USA all summer long.

Regular price for the two-park Fun Card is $105.

The offer is only available online and expires on March 31. Taxes, shipping and service fees are not included.

