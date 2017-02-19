× Two injured after jumping out of window in Fulton Hill apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. — Two civilians suffered injuries after jumping out of a window to escape an apartment fire in the city’s Fulton Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the call of a fire at the apartment complex in the 1000 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard at 4:38 a.m., with the first crew arriving on scene four minutes later. Upon arrival, they saw smoke and declared it a working incident.

The fire was marked under control ten minutes later.

Officials say they do not know the extent of the injuries the two individuals sustained.

The fire is still under investigation.