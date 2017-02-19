× One shot, another critically injured in Hillside Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries and a woman is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the city’s Hillside Court neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Minefee Street a little after 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Her injuries were originally thought to be life-threatening, but have now been listed as non-life threatening.

Police also found an adult male suffering from significant trauma and are trying to determine the cause of his injuries. They are considered to be life-threatening.

Police are in the early stages of an investigation and have no suspect information to release at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 6 for updates.