More spring-like weather for February

Posted 10:02 am, February 19, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- The high on Saturday reached 74° at Richmond International Airport.  This was 22° above normal and just shy of the record of 77° from 2011.  Highs Sunday will reach the low to mid 70s again across much of central Virginia.  It will be cooler near the coast.

A cold front will slip through late Sunday with just a few clouds and a shift in the wind.  This will bring some cooler weather for Monday into Tuesday, but these temperatures will still be well above normal.

Highs Monday will reach the mid 60s across Richmond, but temperatures will range from the 50s near the coast to some lower 70s west.

On Tuesday, highs in Richmond will stay around 60°.  Temperatures will range from the 50s near the coast to the mid 60s west.

Warm weather will move back into the region for the middle and end of the week with highs in the 70s.  A cold front will pass next Saturday with the chance of a few showers.  Highs Saturday will be 65° to 70°, but Sunday will be cooler with highs closer to 60°.  It looks like more 70° weather will occur around next Tuesday.

The normal high for this period is in the lower 50s and the normal low is in the lower 30s.

