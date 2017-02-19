Incredible video shows boy catching fish inside a fish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- He may only be eight years old, but Hunter Williams has a fish tale that is tough to top.

The Dinwiddie County third grader was fishing with his dad over the weekend, catching mostly small Crappie.

But as Hunter reeled in one catch, a Large Mouth Bass jumped up and started to swallow the much smaller fish.

With the hook in the Crappie, and the Crappie in the Bass, Hunter kept on reeling.

After a five minute fight, Hunter's dad used a net to help his son bring both fish to the dock.

Dad Brian, a lifelong fisherman, said he has never seen anything like it.

He said he planned to take both fish to the taxidermist to have the little fish mounted inside the big fish, just like the way they came out of the pond.

The Bass was weighed at eight pounds and measured 24-inches long.