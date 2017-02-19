Mom, 5 children lose Henrico home to fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A mother and her five children lost their Henrico home to fire early Sunday morning.

Henrico Fire crews were called to the house fire on Echo Avenue, off 9 Mile Road, at about 1:18 a.m.

When crews arrived they saw flames shooting through the roof of the home.

"The flames totally engulfed the house," one witness said. "The flames were totally above the trees."

A mother and five children who lived in the house were not hurt.

It was unclear whether they had to escape the fire, or if they were not home when the fire started.

The family dog was killed in the smoke and flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to help the fire victims.