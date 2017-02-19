Woman arrested for Ashland Walmart murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Va. -- Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman they say shot and killed Ashley Fricke outside the Walmart superstore in Ashland on Saturday night.

Ashland police said Brittany L. Wiggins, of the 9000 block of Guenevere Place in Mechanicsville, was arrested in Ashland and charged with First-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Chip Watts with Ashland Police said Wiggins is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

"We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the media for quickly broadcasting information related to this crime as well as to the public in the effort to assist us in making this arrest," Watts said.

Officials asked the community to keep Fricke’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

Victim was engaged to be married

Fricke, 25, was found in a car parked outside the store at about 11 p.m. when police were called to the 100 Hill Carter Parkway to investigate a shooting.

Fricke suffered a single gunshot wound and died at the scene, police said.

Fricke worked at the Holiday Inn near Walmart, according to family friends. Employees described her as sweet.

The Caroline County High School graduate was engaged to be married.

"I have a daughter who's 22. It could've been anyone. We're here all the time,” Linda Arnette, who lives in Ashland, said. "You didn't think that this could happen in such a tight-knit community.”

