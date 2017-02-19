Police ID woman killed at Walmart

ASHLAND, Va. — Ashley Fricke, 25, of Woodford, Virginia was shot and killed outside the Walmart superstore in Ashland on Saturday night, according to Ashland Police.

Fricke’s was found in a car parked outside the store at about 11 p.m. when police were called to the 100 Hill Carter Parkway to investigate a shooting.

Fricke suffered a single gunshot wound and died at the scene, police said.

Fricke worked at the Holiday Inn near Walmart, according to family members.

The Caroline County High School graduate was engaged to be married.

“I have a daughter who’s 22. It could’ve been anyone. We’re here all the time,” Linda Arnette, who lives in Ashland, said. “You didn’t think that this could happen in such a tight-knit community.”

Alexis Frye, who works near the Walmart, said she was shocked over the fatal shooting.

“Stuff like that just doesn’t happen,” she said. “I saw people saying that they were scared to go to Walmart and that they didn’t want to go to Walmart anymore because they hadn’t caught the person.”

Earlier Sunday, police released photos they hoped would help find the person or persons responsible for a deadly shooting outside the Walmart in Ashland.

“The person of interest in these photos and video, possibly a female, appears to be wearing a white top, dark pants and boots. The vehicles of interest are a red SUV and a silver/grey/gold compact four-door sedan. The person of interest depicted is believed to be the driver of the sedan involved in the shooting seen leaving in the video,” an Ashland Police spokesman said. “Investigators also want to speak to the individuals in the red SUV seen in the video regarding anything they saw during the incident.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Ashland Police at 804-730-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.