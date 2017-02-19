Photos released in Walmart homicide investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Va. -- Police have released photos they hoped would help find the person or persons responsible for a deadly shooting outside the Walmart in Ashland.

A woman was found shot and killed inside a car parked at the Ashland Walmart at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

The victim's name has not yet been officially released by police.

"The person of interest in these photos and video, possibly a female, appears to be wearing a white top, dark pants and boots. The vehicles of interest are a red SUV and a silver/grey/gold compact four-door sedan. The person of interest depicted is believed to be the driver of the sedan involved in the shooting seen leaving in the video," an Ashland Police spokesman said. "Investigators also want to speak to the individuals in the red SUV seen in the video regarding anything they saw during the incident."

Anyone with information was asked to call Ashland Police at 804-730-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.