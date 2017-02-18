× Transformer explodes, starts fire at UPS building in Manchester neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are on scene battling a fire sparked by a transformer explosion at the UPS Freight Headquarters in the city’s Manchester neighborhood Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a call for a series of explosions at the corner of 10th Street and Semmes Avenue around 11 a.m. Officials say that the transformer on the back of the building at 11th Street and Semmes caught fire and subsequently sparked several explosions due to the presence of oil inside the building.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming out of the building and immediately focused on making sure everyone was outside. Dominion Power was also on scene and isolated the transformer in question to help extinguish the fire.

Officials say half of the UPS building was impacted by the fire and less than 50 customer service, central dispatch and IT employees were evacuated. Customers aren’t expected to see any interruptions or effects in service in the wake of the fire.

Nearby apartment buildings are on backup generators while Dominion crews work to restore the power in the area.

This is a developing story.