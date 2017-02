× Lee’s Chicken open after reports of fire

RICHMOND, Va. — A popular Richmond chicken restaurant is open for business after a fire scare overnight.

Crews responded to Lee’s Chicken in the 2200 block of West Broad Street around midnight Saturday morning.

Firefighters quickly resolved the situation and cleared the scene.

So far there are no reports of serious damage

The store’s manager tells CBS 6 News the incident isn’t expected to impact operations.