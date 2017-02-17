Shaynefully Delicious Halibut with Olives, Onions and Tomatoes

RICHMOND, Va. – “Chef Shon-YAY” AKA Shayne Rogers was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share a light and flavorful dish that will want to add to your recipe collection, Halibut with Olives, Onions and Tomatoes. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/
1.5 lb. Halibut, cut into big chunks (can substitute with Flounder)
Salt and pepper
1 T olive oil
1 large sweet onion, sliced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 c. vegetable stock
28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes
1 c green olives
2 T capers, chopped
Lemon zest and chopped parsley for garnish
Rice or pasta for serving
Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a heavy bottomed pan. Add the onions and garlic and cook stirring occasionally for 5 minutes. Add the salt , pepper, stock, tomatoes, olives and capers and bring to a simmer for about 10 minutes. Nestle fish into the simmering liquid, cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until fish is cooked through, 5-7 minutes. When the fish is fully cooked spoon over rice or pasta and top with parsley and lemon zest.