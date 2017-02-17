Shaynefully Delicious Halibut with Olives, Onions and Tomatoes

RICHMOND, Va. – “Chef Shon-YAY” AKA Shayne Rogers was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share a light and flavorful dish that will want to add to your recipe collection, Halibut with Olives, Onions and Tomatoes. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

1.5 lb. Halibut, cut into big chunks (can substitute with Flounder)

Salt and pepper

1 T olive oil

1 large sweet onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 c. vegetable stock

28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes

1 c green olives

2 T capers, chopped

Lemon zest and chopped parsley for garnish

Rice or pasta for serving

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a heavy bottomed pan. Add the onions and garlic and cook stirring occasionally for 5 minutes. Add the salt , pepper, stock, tomatoes, olives and capers and bring to a simmer for about 10 minutes. Nestle fish into the simmering liquid, cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until fish is cooked through, 5-7 minutes. When the fish is fully cooked spoon over rice or pasta and top with parsley and lemon zest.