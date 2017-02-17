Nikki-Dee makes whisky at Virginia Distillery Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVINGSTON, Va. -- When English settlers arrived in Virginia centuries ago, they brought with them many things -- including whisky.

More than 400 years later, whisky is still being produced in the Commonwealth.

This week Nikki-Dee experienced whisky making at Virginia Distillery Company in Nelson County.

"I had the best time working with Ian at Virginia Distillery Company," she said. "My favorite part was climbing on the barrels and checking their levels."

View all of Nikki-Dee's Can You Be Me segments here.